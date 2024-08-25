Despite the escalation with Lebanon, the Cairo summit negotiations on Gaza hostage deal to be held today as scheduled. “A high-ranking Israeli delegation is heading to Cairo today despite Hezbollah attacks,” an Israeli official told The Times of Israel. The Israeli negotiating team, including the director of the Mossad, the head of the Shin Bet and IDF Gen. Nitzan Alon, is expected to travel to Cairo for a meeting with CIA Director Bill Burns, Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s intelligence chief.

The Americans are putting significant pressure on Israel to reach an agreementthe official says, to prevent a larger war from erupting across the region. The source says Israel and Egypt agree that Israeli troops will withdraw from positions near populated areas, but will not have to abandon the border area entirely.