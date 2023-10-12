“I made it clear to the Iranians, be careful“. Joe Biden, president of the United States, after the Hamas attack on Israel sent a ‘warning’ to Iran, financier and supporter of the movement which on Saturday 7 October killed over 1200 Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Speaking at a White House meeting with leaders of the American Jewish community, Biden detailed the military assistance that will be provided for Israel’s defense, “including munitions and interceptors to resupply the Iron Dome,” adding that they are an aircraft carrier and warplanes arriving in the region. “Hamas is pure evil”he chanted.

The October 7 was “the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust”, said the president of the United States. “Silence is complicity and I, I think you have understood, I refuse to stay silent”, underlined Biden, also explaining that he told the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, “that Israel must act according to the laws of war“.

USA at work for humanitarian corridor

While Israel continues towards the “final offensive” against the Gaza Strip, with the risk of a very high number of civilian victims, the United States is engaged on two fronts: support for Israel is total but the action also continues diplomacy to prevent the population of Gaza from being massacred. “We are actively discussing with the Israelis and Egypt about a safe corridor for foreigners to exit Gaza and aid to enter the Strip,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

According to Washington, 17 American citizens are missing, perhaps because they were held hostage in Gaza after the Hamas attack. The White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, updated the data during a press briefing. At the same time, the State Department announced that at least 22 Americans had died in the attacks in Israel.