Israel under attack today on the “day of the revolution”, as announced by Mohammad Deif, military commander of Hamas. Rain of rockets from the Gaza Strip and armed commando incursions in the south of the country. The videos released on social media document armed clashes in the streets, between houses, with civilians barricaded in their homes.

In particular, Israeli media reports that Palestinian militants have infiltrated some cities in southern Israel, taking some people hostage. A police source cited by Haaretz reports that civilians were taken hostage in the city of Ofakim. Images from social media show a fire near several buildings in Ashkelon, southern Israel. Gunshots are also heard.