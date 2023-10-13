Hamas targeted elementary schools, canteens, supermarkets and youth centers in the attack in Israel on October 7th. Objective: “Kill as many people as possible.” In the Kfar Sa’ad kibbutz, hit by the militiamen’s action, documents were found containing detailed plans and ‘top secret’ instructions for two highly specialized units. In the sheets compiled in Arabic, shown by the US network NBC, there are the orders to follow: reach the villages, infiltrate, target the places where civilians, including children, gather.

The sheets were among the documents in the possession of militiamen killed by the Israeli armed forces. Among the sheets, detailed maps of places and structures where it would have been possible to attack civilians or seize hostages. On a page highlighted by the wording ‘top secret’, the directions are noted for “combat unit 1” destined to reach the “new Da’at school” while combat unit 2 is assigned other tasks: “Capture hostages” , search the Bnei Akiva youth center” and “the old Da’at school”. No detail is overlooked: both units consisting of a jeep and 4 motorcycles, lined up on the street in a convoy of approximately 125 meters

Then, instructions to take control of the eastern and western sides of the kibbutz. In evidence, the orders to be carried out categorically: “Kill as many civilians as possible” and “take hostages”. The documents confirm, as Israeli intelligence believes, that Hamas’ operations were preceded by a meticulous collection of information on the individual areas to be struck. In the Kfar Sa’ad area, in particular, “the dentist’s office, the supermarket, the canteen” stand out among the objectives, as reported by an armed forces source. “The level of precision would astound anyone in the intelligence field.” In addition to the Kfar Sa’ad area, other places are highlighted in the maps found: Kfar Aza, Nahal Oz and Alumim.