While Hamas announces the release of two American hostagesmother and daughterthe bombs on the church of San Porfirio Controversy reignites in Gaza over a conflict that is becoming increasingly bloody. All aggravated by the persistent blocking of Rafah crossingbetween Egypt and the Strip, which however it should open – announced US President Joe Biden – “in 24-48 hours” with the entry of the first 21 aid trucks.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who was present on site today, used heartbroken tones to describe the situation: «It is impossible to be al Rafah crossing and don’t be heartbroken. Behind these walls there are two million people in Gaza without water, food, medicine, fuel. This way, these trucks have what they need. We must move, as soon as possible, those who are necessary.”

On the church of San Porphyrio, Hamas, the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Caritas accused Israel, whose attack, they said, caused the death of “at least 17 people”. The army of the Jewish state only admitted to having hit a wall adjacent to the religious place from where the rocket fire started. The story of San Porfirio, an Orthodox church in the Sajayia neighborhood of Gaza, represents very well – as happened with the controversial bombing of the city’s Baptist Hospital – the current state of the conflict. The international Caritas has announced that in addition to the 17 deaths there are “other people still under the rubble”. He then condemned “strongly the arbitrary and deliberate bombing of civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

Gaza, among the rubble of the Greek Orthodox church that hosted displaced people: they are looking for survivors



The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem has defined what Israel perpetrated as “a war crime”: “Targeting churches and their institutions, together with the shelters they provide to protect innocent citizens, especially children and women, constitutes a war crime which cannot be ignored.” While the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pizzaballa, also raised the alarm about the 500 refugees in the Latin church of Gaza City: «The risk is there because we know that the area and the neighborhood are military objectives. The warnings have arrived.”

The reconstruction by Hamas and religious institutions was contested by the Israeli army. Military spokesman Daniel Hagari only acknowledged “hitting a wall near” the church in an airstrike on the area. He then explained that the Israeli air force was conducting raids “against a command and control center of the terrorist organization used for launching rockets and mortars”. “We know that there have been victims and we are examining the incident,” added Hagari, reiterating however the accusation that Hamas has “purposely placed its positions in civilian areas used by Gaza residents.”

Palestinian protests in the West Bank in support of Gaza with posters of Putin and Kim Jong Un





The situation on the ground tends to accredit how The entry of Israeli ground troops into the Palestinian enclave is ever closer. The repeated raids on Gaza and the invasion are – explained Defense Minister Yoav Gallant – the first of the three phases identified by Israel to overthrow Hamas and establish a new political regime in the Strip. Meanwhile, on the northern border the climate is increasingly one of open conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which continues to launch rockets across the border from the south of Lebanon: 30 this morning alone. For this reason it was decided to evacuate the town of Kiryat Shmona, in the north of the country.

The release of the two Americans did not change much the overall picture of the hostages: Israel believes that there are 203, “still alive”, in the hands of Hamas, other Palestinian factions and also individuals who entered the border kibbutzim in tow of the militiamen. Among them there are 30 minors or teenagers and another 20 are elderly. But the army also estimates between 100 and 200 Israelis missing. While the death toll is getting worse in the Strip: the Hamas Ministry of Health counted 4,137, with over 13,000 injured and around 1,400 people still under the rubble. In Israel there have been over 1,400 victims and almost 5,000 injured, with 48 in serious condition. Friday prayers in the Islamic world saw limited street protests, without any major incidents. Tomorrow in Cairo, all eyes will be on the international conference – in which Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will also participate – promoted by Egyptian President al Sisi to relaunch the “peace process in the region”.

