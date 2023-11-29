Hours of tension in Israel due to the announced death of three Israeli hostages including the youngest, Kfir Bibas who, according to what was announced by the Ezzedin al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, was killed together with his mother Shiri Silverman Bibas and the 4-year-old brother Ariel from an Israeli raid on the Gaza Strip, before the truce.

Netanyahu: “News being examined by the IDF”

After the announcement by Hamas the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a telephone conversation with the Bibas family, the broadcaster N12 reports. Netanyahu told family members that the matter is being investigated by the Israeli security forces and that information will be provided to them as soon as possible. Prime Minister Netanyahu then promised them that the State of Israel will do everything to bring them home.

The anxiety of the Bibas family

These are endless hours for Shiri Bibas’ relatives who “are waiting for the news to be verified, or hopefully denied, by the military as soon as possible”, as stated in a statement reported by Haaretz. Jimmy Miller, cousin of Shiri Bibas, meanwhile told Channel 12 that the family is not aware of any other information on the situation other than the Hamas announcement. According to Miller, “there is no shadow of a doubt that they arrived alive in the Gaza Strip” and Hamas “is solely responsible for their health” and for making them return home “alive”.

Gantz: “It’s part of Hamas’s psychological warfare”

“I met today with representatives of the Bibas family – says the Israeli war cabinet minister, Benny Gantz – a very, very painful meeting. As we sat together unverified news came in. It’s painful, I don’t know if it’s true or not, but it’s part of the psychological warfare that our enemies wage“Gantz said, quoted by Haaretz.

IDF: “Responsibility for hostage safety lies with Hamas”

“The terrorist organization Hamas continues to act in a cruel and inhumane manner,” says an IDF spokesperson, quoted by the Jerusalem Post. “The IDF representatives spoke with members of the Bibas family and informed them of the news. The IDF is examining the reliability of the information.”

The spokesperson then reiterated that “the responsibility for the safety of all hostages in the Gaza Strip falls entirely on the terrorist organization Hamas. Hamas endangers the hostages, including nine children. Hamas is obliged to immediately return them to Israel.”