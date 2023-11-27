The truce in the Gaza Strip expires today. Monday 27 November, according to the agreements, should be the last day of suspension of Israel’s offensive in the war with Hamas. The ceasefire, however, could be extended beyond the expected deadline. Everything revolves around the release of other Israeli hostages in addition to the 50 that Hamas must release after the attack on October 7th.

The operations in the first 3 days of the agreement took place with some hitches only in the second ‘episode’, with mutual accusations and tensions archived thanks to the mediation of Qatar. Today, a new step: Israel awaits the release of new prisoners and will respond – as done so far – with the release of other Palestinian prisoners with the ‘1 to 3’ formula: for every hostage that returns to Israel, 3 Palestinians will be released.

As the day four deadline approaches, work is underway to extend the fight-free window. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has openly shown openness to the extension, with the aim of bringing home the over 200 compatriots still held in Gaza. Prolonging the phase without hostilities is also an objective of the White House.

“This is our goal: to maintain this pause beyond” Monday, November 27, Joe Biden said after the release of little Abigail, a 4-year-old orphan with American citizenship who was released by Hamas in the last. The president explained that he was “personally engaged” with all interested parties, negotiators from Qatar and Egypt, and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu “to see that this agreement is fully implemented and also to extend it”.

“For weeks I have called for a pause in the fighting for two objectives; to increase assistance to civilians in Gaza who need aid and to facilitate the release of the hostages”, he said, explaining that extending the truce would allow “more people to leave hostages and bring in more help.” And to journalists who asked him how long this truce should last, he said: “As long as people continue to leave”, referring to the hostages who have been freed by Hamas for three days.

Netanyahu, in the phone call with the American president, did not close the door. On the contrary. “We have brought home another group of hostages, women and children, and I am moved to the bottom of my heart, the whole nation is moved, when I see the families reunited,” the prime minister said in a video, explaining that he had just spoken with the American president and stressing that the current four-day truce can be lengthened, “one day for every 10 hostages,” he said. On the horizon, however, the objective remains to be achieved: “Destroy Hamas, ensure that Gaza does not return to what it was and of course free all the hostages. I am sure – he concluded – that we will be successful in this mission, because we have no other choice”.

The extension is also on Hamas’s ‘agenda’, as reported by the Times of Israel. So far, 117 Palestinian prisoners have been released and the release of another forty detainees is expected tomorrow. Israel has a list of more than 150 detainees who fall within the parameters set out in the agreement, in the event of an extension of the truce and hostage-prisoner exchange. This is the first time that Hamas has formally expressed its desire to extend the truce beyond November 27.