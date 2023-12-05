Hamas, its end. Or his future. Threats and prospective reasoning made while in the Gaza Strip it is difficult to talk about “safe zones”. In the Palestinian enclave, which came under the group’s control in 2007, Israeli operations continue, initiated in response to the terrible attack on October 7 in Israel and resumed after the end of the pause in hostilities last Friday. Accusations are coming from Arab countries against Israel for the “crimes” in Gaza. Israel persists day after day in its goal of “eliminating” Hamas. But, writes the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, despite Israeli and American pressure, the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan (today in Doha for the Gulf Cooperation Council summit), the Egyptian Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other leaders of the Middle East “they avoid joining the campaign to remove Hamas” and do not exclude that the group could remain a protagonist in the Palestinian leadership once the conflict is behind us.

“After the war there will be a new Israeli government, a new Palestinian leadership and a new Hamas”, Nasser al-Qudwa, nephew of Yasser Arafat, told La Repubblica in recent days, convinced that there could be a “different” Hamas and that “the only reasonable political solution” is that of two states. Historically, the Palestinian issue is considered an Arab-Islamic issue. And if Israel insists on its objectives, other voices call for the release of the hostages held in Gaza since 7 October and a “humanitarian” ceasefire, aid for the civilian population of the Strip and a “lasting” solution to the Israeli-Palestinian question and to peace in the region.

Israel insists on “elimination” of Hamas, the group’s “defeat”, highlights Haaretz, cannot be limited to crushing its military capabilities in Gaza, but rather requires a “global campaign to dry up its sources” of financing. France, for example, recently announced the freezing for six months of the assets of the head of the Hamas movement in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, considered the architect of the October 7 attack.

If we aim for the “elimination” of Hamas, it should be considered that some of the group’s leadership is in Qatar and Lebanon. There are, Haaretz underlines, Hamas activists with Turkish citizenship and the group receives support from various fronts, from African countries and Latin America, but also from Malaysia. In recent days the Wall Street Journal – recalling the “long history of Israeli targeted assassinations – wrote that on the orders of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s intelligence services would be working on plans to hunt down Hamas leaders living in Lebanon, Turkey and Qatarthey would prepare to “kill” members of the group “in the world” when the conflict “calms down”. in the Strip, creating the conditions for a long campaign to hunt down those responsible for 7/10, the Israelis’ September 11th.

Qatar itself, the protagonist of the mediation between Israel and Hamas, thanks to its relations with Israel’s Western allies and with exponents of the group, is hosting the Gulf summit, “while in Gaza it is increasingly a tragedy”, as the pan-Arab daily newspaper Asharq headlines Al-Awsat. On the table of the summit there are cooperation issues – from the economy to security – but the developments in the Strip dominate the proceedings. “The Gulf countries, which condemn the Israeli war against civilians in Gaza, are actively engaged in stopping the conflict and initiating a political process that leads to an end to the occupation, which allows the Palestinians to establish their own independent state,” he writes the newspaper.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, did not spare Israel and the international community accusations in his speech. “It is shameful for the international community to allow this atrocious crime to continue for almost two months,” he said, denouncing “the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians, including women and children,” what he considers a “genocide “.

The Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, delegations from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and the United Arab Emirates are participating in the work. And from Doha Erdogan, who considers Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal”, has already repeated that “the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israel in Gaza should not go unanswered”.

Not a word on the future of Hamas, which instead fills the declarations of Israel’s political and military leadership with the declared objective of “elimination”. Erdogan’s Turkey, which is a NATO country, does not consider the group as a terrorist organization. And here, Haaretz further underlines, the Emirates invest billions of dollars, as well as in Egypt, which has backtracked and removed the group from its ‘blacklist’ and which is another leading player in recent weeks, as an intermediary between Israel and Hamas. “Conflicting interests” – writes the Israeli newspaper – which give leaders like Erdogan, al-Thani, al-Sisi and others “freedom of action” to avoid joining the campaign for the “elimination” of Hamas and continue not to exclude, or rather insist on, his role in future political leadership.