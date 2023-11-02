Work to ensure that there are humanitarian pauses in the war between Israel and Hamas. This seems to be the path taken by diplomacy, a hypothesis which – unlike a truce – could receive the green light from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel has been attacking the Gaza Strip for over 3 weeks with systematic, uninterrupted raids. For over a week, then, ground operations have followed one another with increasing intensity. The situation in the Strip is desperate: food, water and medicines depend in part on aid arriving in fits and starts from the Egyptian Rafah crossing. Yesterday, hundreds of people with dual passports left Gaza along with the first group of wounded.

“We are not against humanitarian ‘pauses’, which allow the evacuation of people with dual nationality, wounded and children and the entry of humanitarian aid. The truce, however, would allow Hamas to reorganize and would be counterproductive, resulting in death among the Israelis and Palestinians. We must do everything necessary to prevent them from doing so,” Israeli Ambassador Alon Bar told Start Sky Tg24.

“We only have bad options in front of us – added the ambassador – we are not faced with simple choices, no one could tolerate a new attack in a few months, we must protect the hostages and civilians, as well as the humanitarian situation. We must not forget the our need that a new attack like the one on October 7 does not occur. The violence is ongoing and we do not believe that with a ceasefire it will not happen again. Hamas’ ability to strike Israel must be eliminated and there is no other way from what we are carrying out now.”

Biden challenged by those calling for ceasefire: “Yes to pauses to free hostages”

US President Joe Biden was welcomed in Minnesota by protests from the local Islamic community, and others, who contest the country’s unconditional support for Israel. Protests which were also recorded during one of Biden’s rallies, who, responding to a demonstrator who interrupted his speech to ask for a ceasefire, said he agreed with the fact that “a pause is necessary” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. “A pause would mean giving time to get the prisoners out”, he added, however, referring to the hostages, thus distancing himself from those within the Democratic Party who continue to ask the administration to support the immediate cessation of hostilities .

A request made during the rally by a leader of the local Jewish community: “Mr. President, you care about the Jewish people, as a rabbi, I ask you to immediately call for a ceasefire”, said Jessica Rosenberg, who, even after having been silenced by the crowd, she insisted: “I would like you to answer my question”.

At this point Biden expressed himself in favor of “pauses”, keeping away from the term ceasefire: “This is incredibly complicated for Israel – he added – I can fully understand the emotions on the Palestinian and Jewish sides of the issue”.

The White House had already previously made it known that it would support ”humanitarian pauses” in the war between Israel and Hamas over Gaza. According to White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, these are ”localised, temporary and specific battlefield pauses so that humanitarian assistance reaches the population that needs it or that people can leave the area in relative safety”.

Kirby had underlined that ”we think it’s an idea worth exploring” and that the breaks could last ”hours” or ”days”. Kirby explained that he is not referring to the ”ceasefire” called for by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and several governments.

The Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, also spoke of a “humanitarian truce”: “We are in favor of there being pauses in the fighting in order to help the Palestinian civilian population who have nothing to do with this war”.

In recent days the European Union had also expressed its opinion on this matter. “Support is growing in the European Union for a humanitarian pause to allow aid to be delivered to Gaza, in line with our discussion at the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday. All civilian lives have the same value and all must be protected,” High Representative Josep Borrell said via social media.