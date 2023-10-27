Hamas will not be able to release the hostages seized during the attack on Israel on October 7 until a ceasefire is agreed. The Russian newspaper Kommersant writes this, quoting a member of the Hamas delegation visiting Moscow. Furthermore, Hamas apparently does not know where some of the kidnapped people are: various groups are holding them prisoner in the Gaza Strip and at the moment, apparently, there is no precise map.

In Moscow, the painting was exhibited by Abu Hamid, a member of the movement’s delegation. The representative said Hamas needs time to locate all those who were taken from Israel to Gaza by various Palestinian factions in the October 7 Hamas attack. “They have kidnapped dozens of people, most of them civilians, and we need time to find them in the Gaza Strip and then release them.”

According to Kommersant, a quiet environment is needed to accomplish this task. Hamas said yesterday that around 50 hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes. Israel urged Russia to expel the visiting Hamas delegation, calling their invitation to Moscow “regrettable”. Russia has ties to all major players in the Middle East, including Israel, Iran, Syria, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.

Hamas in Moscow, focus on hostages and foreigners’ exit from Gaza

Yesterday’s talks in Moscow between the Hamas delegation led by its political leader Mousa Abu Marzuk and the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, focused precisely on the issue of the hostages. ”Contacts took place to obtain the immediate release of foreign hostages held in the Gaza Strip and issues relating to the evacuation of Russian citizens and other foreign citizens from the territory of the Palestinian enclave were discussed,” it reads. in a note from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Washington Post: Qatar will review relations with Hamas after hostage crisis

Qatar will review its relations with Hamas after the crisis of over 220 hostages following the assault launched against Israel last October 7, the ‘Washington Post’ writes meanwhile, citing its own well-informed diplomatic sources on condition of anonymity, according to whom Qatar will review relations with Hamas after discussing it with the United States. During a recent meeting in Doha between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, an agreement was reached, of which no one was aware, for the management of relations with Hamas. Still uncertain, explain the sources cited by the Washington Post, whether the review will lead to the expulsion of Hamas leaders from Qatar, where for a long time they ran their political office in Doha.

The deal is an attempt to balance the Biden Administration’s short-term goal of rescuing as many hostages as possible with the long-term goal of trying to isolate Hamas after the Oct. 7 rampage in Israel, it said. Qatar has been instrumental in helping the United States and Israel secure the release of hostages and communicating with Hamas on other pressing issues, including the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the safe passage of Palestinian-Americans out of the Palestinian enclave. But Qatar’s decision to provide a haven for Hamas political leaders and host an office for them in Doha, made more than a decade ago, has come under scrutiny from Republicans in Congress and other pro-Israel hardliners.