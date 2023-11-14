Various factors are currently hindering the agreement between Hamas and Israel for the release of the hostages. CNN highlights this, specifying that one of the complications in the ongoing talks is the verification of thelist of names of Palestinian hostages and prisoners that Hamas and Israel should release as part of the agreement. According to two officials quoted by the American broadcaster, Israel wants to ensure that none of the released prisoners have links to Hamas and for this reason every name proposed is carefully examined.

Another factor that is slowing down the talks is the lack of information on hostages held by Hamas. Since other groups in Gaza, such as Islamic Jihad, are believed to have hostages in their possession, it is unclear to negotiators who Hamas might release as part of a deal.

Negotiations were also hampered by ongoing fighting and logistical problems, including communications blackouts in Gaza who prevented Hamas leaders in the Strip from speaking to political leaders in Qatar. Complicated indirect diplomacy, involving mediators in Doha, has also meant that it can sometimes take hours and even days for messages to be exchanged between all parties.