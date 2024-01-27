Israel war, the agreement on hostages and truce with Hamas is very close

A draft agreement put in black and white which provides for the gradual release of prisoners held by Hamas in exchange for a halt to the Israeli military offensive for about two months. The agreement is close to being reached, according to the New York Times. The draft agreement will be at the center of the talks that will take place in Paris.

The negotiators led by the United States, the New York newspaper reports, are close to reaching an agreement which requires Israel to suspend attacks on Gaza for around two months in exchange for the release of over 100 hostages still in the hands of Hamas. The deal could be signed in the next two weeks.

The negotiators, the New York Times reports, they would have prepared a written draft, which contains a mediation between the proposals of Israel and Hamas, advanced in the last 10 days. While there are still major points of dispute, negotiators say they are “cautiously optimistic” that a final deal is within reach, U.S. officials who asked not to be named said. Although the agreement would not provide for the permanent ceasefire requested by Hamas in exchange for the release of all the hostages, the same sources believe that if Israel accepted the ceasefire for two months, the truce would provide a useful window to implement a further diplomatic effort.

The draft envisages a first phase with a 30-day ceasefire, during which Hamas would release the women first, the elderly and the wounded. In the meantime, the parties should agree on a second truce, also lasting 30 days, to also allow the release of the Israeli men and soldiers. Furthermore, the draft would also include an increase in humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, while the parties would still be negotiating the number of Palestinians, currently held in Israeli prisons, who would be released. A two-month ceasefire, according to NYT sources, would allow for a greater diplomatic effort to definitively end the conflict.

