The agreement to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is reportedly “on the verge of collapse” and for the release of hostages still in the Palestinian enclave. Politico wrote this, citing two American officials and two Israelis on condition of anonymity on the eve of the resumption of new negotiations in Cairo. If the latest proposed version of the agreement were to fail, however, the mediators do not have an immediate alternative to propose and the risk would be that of a resurgence of violence, the newspaper wrote.

THE‘current proposal, developed by the United States, Israel, Egypt and Qatar in July, officials say, is the strongest form of agreement worked out so far because it accommodates the demands of both Hamas and Israel. Israel has signed, but Hamas has said publicly that it contradicts the first proposal drawn up by US President Joe Biden and therefore will not accept it. The fear of US officials is that this latest agreement could fail like the previous ones.

The risk of escalation

Just weeks ago, Biden administration officials were expressing optimism after Hamas privately expressed support for the proposed deal, one of the U.S. sources told Politico. Now some in the White House remain hopeful, but many are frustrated by Hamas’s public rhetoric and aren’t sure it’s just propaganda.

“We don’t know if Sinwar wants this deal,” one of the officials told Politico. “But if we don’t get a deal, there’s a possibility that Iran will attack and it will lead to a full-blown confrontation,” the source added. “We’ve seen Sinwar essentially veto or kill what was agreed upon, and we’ve seen Netanyahu add more conditions,” said Andrew Miller, who until June was undersecretary of state for Israel-Palestinian affairs. “It looks like we’re at a stalemate, but it’s one of those situations where, even though the likelihood of a deal is low, it’s hard to think of a better strategy,” he said.