A small group of political allies and defense leaders to discuss the post-war situation in the Gaza Strip. According to Channel 13 news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put it together. According to rumors, the group is led by National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer. Representatives of the IDF, Mossad and Shin Bet would be part of it. And the US ambassador to Israel, Mike Herzog, also participated in the meetings. At least four have already been held, another is expected this week.

Israel “informed the Americans of the existence of the team and it is important for the Biden Administration” that the country “presents a plan” for the post-war period”, a senior official told Channel 13 that whatever conclusions the Hanegbi-led group reaches will then be submitted to the security cabinet. There would be, according to the words attributed to the Israeli National Security Advisor, “a strong probability” that the 'day after' will involve “cooperation with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates”.