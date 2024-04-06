Israel | “Half a year of hell” – Tens of thousands protested against Netanyahu and demanded the release of hostages in Tel Aviv

The demonstration turned violent in places. The car drove into the crowd, and five people were injured.

Tens of thousands people protested in Israel's Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, they say, among other things Al-Jazeera, The Times of Israel and CNN channel. According to the organizers, there were up to 100,000 demonstrators.

According to the media, two demonstrations united on the streets of Tel Aviv: one against the government and one demanding the release of the hostages. The demonstrators are dissatisfied with the way the Israeli administration has acted in its fight against the extremist organization Hamas. The protesters demanded the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu resignation and early elections.

“Two main points were repeated in the speeches at the demonstration: Netanyahu has failed and the hostages must be brought home,” Al-Jazeera journalist who was present Imran Khan told the channel.

“We are not afraid. You ruined this country and we're going to fix it. We want the hostages back alive, not in coffins,” protesters shouted on Saturday, according to CNN.

Several protesters' signs read, among other things, “Half a year of hell” and “Bring them home”.

The demonstrations turned violent in some places. In the middle of the demonstration, a car drove into the middle of the demonstrators, Haaretz tells. Five people were wounded, one seriously.

According to the Israeli police, one protester also punched a police officer in the face. Later, Israeli media shared a video showing how a protester's elbow apparently accidentally hit a police officer in the face, Al-Jazeera reports. The police later issued a press release stating that the situation was really an accident. According to the police, another officer had pushed the protester, as a result of which the protester's elbow hit the other officer in the face, breaking his nose.

According to Haaretz, the police arrested at least six protesters.

of Israel in big cities there have been demonstrations for months against the government and for the release of the hostages.

The Israeli army said on Saturday that its forces had found the body of a 47-year-old hostage in the city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip. According to the army, the man was buried in a refugee camp in the city of Khan Yunis. Islamic Jihad had taken the man hostage from the Nir Oz kibbutz on October 7.

In her speech at the demonstration, the man's sister blamed the Israeli regime for her brother's death, reports CNN. According to Sisko, the brother could still be alive if Israel had agreed to a new truce with Hamas.

According to the army, the man probably died in January.