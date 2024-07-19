The International Court of Justice has ruled, in a non-legally binding ruling, that the Israel’s continued presence in the Palestinian territories is illegal and that all new settlement activities must cease.

The court also ruled that Israel must compensate for the damage caused by its occupation of Palestinian territories and has an obligation to end its presence.

Netanyahu: “Jews are not conquerors in their own land”

“The Jewish people are not conquerors in their own land, not in our eternal capital Jerusalem, nor in the land of our ancestors in Judea and Samaria,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on X, in which he referred to the occupied West Bank by its Israeli name. “No false decision in The Hague will distort this historical truth,” he added. “The legality of Israeli settlement in all the territories of our homeland cannot be disputed.”

Abbas (PNA): “ICJ ruling against Israel a triumph for justice”

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the non-binding ruling of the International Court of Justice. Abbas in a statement called it “a triumph for justice.” The Palestinian Authority president “urges the international community to compel Israel, the occupying power, to end its occupation and colonial project completely and immediately without conditions or exceptions.”

The ruling, he added, “underscores the rejection of the Israeli occupation, the recent Israeli decision in the Knesset – which does not recognize the Palestinian state – and the policies of the United States that support the Israeli occupation and reject the creation of a Palestinian state.”

Blinken: ‘Ceasefire negotiations nearing completion’

The ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of the hostages are close to “the finish line,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking in Colorado. “I think we are moving toward the finish line of an agreement that will deliver a ceasefire, bring the hostages home, and put us on a better path to try to build lasting peace and stability,” Blinken said.

“We want to finalize this ceasefire agreement, but while it is necessary, it is not sufficient. What is critical is to ensure that there is a clear plan for what follows, the so-called day-after plan,” Blinken told the Aspen Security Forum. The head of American diplomacy “stressed that without a clear plan for the post-conflict period, Gaza could face scenarios in which Hamas maintains control, Israel occupies the territory, or a lawless power vacuum emerges.”