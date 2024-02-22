Friday, February 23, 2024
Israel | Haaretz: Netanyahu unveils plans for Gaza after war ends

February 22, 2024
Among other things, Israel would continue its attempts to close the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu the chancellery has announced its plans for Gaza after Israel ends its military operations in the region. The newspaper tells about it Haaretz.

According to the plan, the short-term goals have remained the same. For example, Israel is still trying to destroy the military capabilities of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad organization.

In the medium term, Israel will, among other things, continue its military operation in Gaza and try to prevent the smuggling of goods banned by Israel between Gaza and Egypt. Israel also intends to continue its security control in the West Bank, but the plan does not reveal the details of this.

According to the plan, responsibility for the administration of Gaza would be given to professionals who are not connected to parties supporting terrorism. The plan also states that Israel will continue its efforts to shut down the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). A new international organization is to be established in its place.

Israel has accused the organization, among other things, that a Hamas tunnel was found under its headquarters and that some of its employees participated in the terrorist acts of October.

However, for example of the Wall Street Journal according to US intelligence sources, the possibility of employee involvement was described as “low confidence”. The term means that the US intelligence agencies consider it possible but cannot make strong statements on the subject because they do not have their own, independent verification of the matter.

Netanyahu further pointed out that the reconstruction of Gaza can only come into question in a situation where the area is “demilitarized and deradicalization measures have been started”. According to Netanyahu, this “rehabilitation plan” will be led and financed by the states approved by Israel.

Netanyahu reiterates Israel's total opposition to “international regulations” related to final agreements with the Palestinians. In addition, according to him, the unilateral recognition of the Palestinian state would give “a huge reward to terrorism”.

