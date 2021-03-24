Israel | Haaretz: Majority position slipping out of Netanyahu’s hands in Israeli parliamentary elections: opposition parties supposed to take at least half of the seats

According to one doorstep poll, opposition parties opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be gaining even a slight majority.

In Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu the chances of securing a majority in the country’s parliament are running out.

Israeli newspaper Haaretzin according to updated door polls from a total of three Israeli channels, Netanyahu would not be able to garner a majority with his allies. In the past, this was estimated to be possible if the right-wing party Yamina broke the fingers together with the Prime Minister’s alliance.

Data from the two channels show opposition parties opposing Netanyahu are gaining half of the 120 seats allotted in the country’s parliament.

When the seats of Netanyahu’s Likud party are added to the seats of the right-wing religious parties allied with it, the coalition is projected to have 53 seats. Yamina, meanwhile, is getting seven places.

According to the third channel, the opposition parties would instead take a slight majority of 61 seats. According to this forecast, 52 places would be left in the wounds of Netanyahu and his allies. Yamina’s result in this forecast is similar to the results of other surveys.

News agency According to AFP, the director of Yamina Naphtali Bennett has not confirmed its own plans.

Nor has he ruled out the possibility of joining an opposition party camp. Former Israeli Defense Minister Bennett and the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister Netanyahu have been close in the past, but in recent years the distance between the men has been tight.

The leader of Yamina said in a brief statement on election night that he was doing only what is best for the state of Israel.

Tuesday door-to-door polls estimated the Likud to be the largest party in the country’s parliament, the Knesset, after the election. Likud was estimated to get 31-33 places. Indeed, Netanyahu described the predictions as a great victory for the right and his own party.

Likud’s very challenger, the Central Yesh Atid party, would be left in 16-18 seats, according to Tuesday’s polls.

According to Haaretz, the leader of Yesh Atid Yair Lapid has said it has already begun talks with opposition parties opposed to Netanyahu.

“I will do anything to bring a sane government to Israel,” Lapid said, according to Haaretz.

Lapid commented on the state of the scores shortly after one of the three recent door-to-door polls had beaten a slight majority in parliament to his opposition bloc.

According to Haaretz, the turnout on Tuesday was 67.2. The decline from the 2020 election is nearly four percentage points and the turnout is the lowest since the 2013 election.

Israel held its fourth parliamentary election in two years on Tuesday.