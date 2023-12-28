Israel gave its preliminary agreement to Cyprus to open a maritime corridor between the Mediterranean island and the besieged Gaza Strip with a view to delivering humanitarian aid to the territory, the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated this Thursday.

“There is an initial authorization to use this route, but there are still some logistical problems to be resolved,” ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told AFP.

The project seeks to significantly increase the entry of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territorywhere 2.4 million inhabitants suffer from shortages of water, food, medicine and fuel.

Palestinian children fill water bottles from a mobile cistern in Rafah.

The minister recalled that the aid would be directed to the Strip after a verification “under Israeli supervision” of the shipments in Cyprus, a member of the European Union and about 400 kilometers from the Gaza coast.



The proposal was formulated several weeks ago by Cyprus, after war broke out between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas on October 7.

The conflict broke out after the surprise attack by Hamas in southern Israel, in which Islamist commandos killed nearly 1,140 people.mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli figures.

In response, the Jewish state vowed to “annihilate” Hamas and launched a ground and air offensive in the territory, ruled by the Islamist group since 2007.

Bodies of people killed in the Israeli attacks on Rafah, in the south of the Strip.

Gaza's Health Ministry says 21,320 people, mostly women and children, have died since the start of the conflict in the territory. The humanitarian situation is disastrous in Gaza, where 1.9 million people — that is, 85% of its population — have been displaced.according to the UN.

In addition, basic necessities are scarce in the territory, which has been under a complete siege by Israel since October 9.

The little humanitarian aid that enters Gaza does so by land from the Rafah crossing point, on the border with Egypt.

Cypriot official sources stated that Nicosia had already complied with all the procedures to establish the corridor, according to the CNA press agency. But questions still remain about the safety of the ships when they reach the coast of Gaza and about the unloading modalities.

AFP