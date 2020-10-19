It has now been 24 hours since Israel began the first phase of its deconfinement. Deconfinement not entirely spectacular for the moment: the main measure lifted concerns the ban on moving from one city to another in the country. For the rest, most shops and schools remain closed, as do hotels, bars and restaurants. The Israeli authorities want to be extremely cautious: there is no question of repeating the mistakes made at the end of the first wave last May. At the time, the deconfinement was so hasty that the country was immediately caught up with the pandemic.

Result, more than two thousand deaths recorded in recent months. And one of the highest contamination rates in the world. This is why the deconfinement this time will be much slower. It could even take long months, warned the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who has also made calls to ultra-Orthodox Jews, the main victims of this virus, not always listening to these health instructions. It is the attitude of this community that will determine whether the country risks another relapse, explains Maxime Perez, journalist for France Televisions in the Middle East.

