They heard each other for the first time around the two Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein. A quick first exchange. Then another close call, more detailed. Shortly afterwards Parliament gave green light to the Pd motion, first signed by the secretary, which commits the government to asking for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza”. Not a small thing. Parliament had never spoken in this sense. Indeed, the centre-right motion for a 'ceasefire' made no mention of it at all. Only a generic commitment from the executive to “promote” together with the EU “every diplomatic effort” for a political solution to the conflict.

So, a change of pace. Or at least, of climate. Not obvious. However, already this morning the minister's statements Antonio Tajani they had not gone unnoticed in the Democratic Party. “At this point Israel's reaction is disproportionate, there are too many victims that have nothing to do with Hamas”, the words of the head of the Farnesina. Which Schlein not by chance cites in his speech in the Chamber and then recalls when speaking to reporters on Transatlantico. “It is good for the government to say that Israel's response is disproportionate, it is a judgment that we too have been making for some time.” In Gaza “a collective punishment of the Palestinian people is underway”.

So is there a change in the government's position? “We will measure this over time”, replies the Democratic Party secretary who today receives the green light for the request, which has been ongoing for months, for a government commitment to a ceasefire. “It's sensational, sensational”, celebrate hers in Transatlantic. She comments more soberly: “We are happy. It is an important step. We had presented this motion precisely to shake up the debate in the country and to obtain progress in Parliament's positions. And this has arrived today”.

To reporters who ask her about talks with Prime Minister Meloni, Schlein replies that she called her to ask for “a stronger and more incisive diplomatic and political initiative from the Italian government”. And what was the outcome? “We'll see. We're not interested in internal derbies but we are interested in contributing as Italy to the end of this conflict and to a stronger EU initiative for a peace conference. For us, the first step in this direction is the humanitarian ceasefire that we have been asking for months. Despite not having a majority, this point has passed and it is a positive result for the whole country.”

The commitment to reach a peace conference has also passed. “Others not, starting from the recognition of the State of Palestine on which – Schlein underlines – we will continue to insist”. The other oppositions voted for the reformulated text of the dem motion, on which the majority abstained, thus allowing it to be approved. This is the mechanism: the government undertakes to “support every initiative aimed at pursuing the unconditional release of the Israeli hostages and to request an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza in order to protect the safety of the civilian population of Gaza, also guaranteeing the supply of continuous, rapid and safe humanitarian aid within the Strip”.

This time there was also greater convergence among opposition groups, unlike the splits in Parliament over Ukraine. Starting from Pd and M5S. “We voted in favor of their motion and they – says Schlein – voted in favor of ours”. There was a debate among the Dems on how to behave in the chamber on Avs' motion. There were two points on which there were doubts, one regarding the mission in the Red Sea and the other on support for South Africa's requests to the International Court of Justice. A knot resolved by the 'Orfini award' which proposed not to participate in the vote on the two points in question.