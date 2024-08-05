Life on the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv seems unchanged this Monday, but Israel remains on alert for the possibility of an imminent attack by Iran, which has vowed to avenge the recent assassination of the political leader of the Islamist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

The synagogues, parks and streets of Jerusalem were in their usual effervescence and bathers were submerging themselves in the Mediterranean waters of the beaches of Tel Aviv, while Israeli authorities say they are “ready” to face “any” war scenario.

“The supermarkets are full, Israel lives a routine life, even though we know that we live in a dangerous neighborhood,” David Mencer said at a press conference, Israeli government spokesman, referring to Israel’s enemies in the Middle East.

For his part, the leader of the opposition, former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, questioned the government of Benjamin Netanyahu: “Is what we’re seeing in the last few days the new standard? Is it acceptable to you that for five days an entire country has been sitting around waiting to be bombed?”

“We are on alert,” but with an attitude of “defiance and determination,” Mencer stressed, by assuring that Israel is ready to confront Iran “in ways that have already been demonstrated and others that are still unprecedented, defensively and offensively.”

These words echo those spoken by the Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, during a visit to troops at an Air Force command center, after having spoken by telephone with his US and Italian counterparts, Lloyd Austin and Guido Crosetto, to seek allies.

“Our enemies are carefully considering their every move because of the capabilities you have demonstrated over the past year. But we must be prepared for everything, including a rapid transition to the offensive.“, he claimed.

Meanwhile, the United States, Israel’s main ally and arms supplier, sent its Central Command (CENTCOM) chief, General Michael Kurilla, on a tour of the region to discuss the crisis during visits to Israel, Jordan and other Gulf countries, according to local media.

High voltage

Tensions in the region have been heightened by the assassination of Haniyeh on July 31 in an attack on his residence in Tehran, which Iranian authorities blame on Israel.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameneithreatened to avenge the murder, and on Monday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard warned that Israel “is digging its own grave.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, threatened to respond with force to the Israeli bombing outside Beirut that last week killed its top military leader, Fuad Shukr.

“Our plans for a future offensive are ready and we are prepared in all units, down to the last soldier,” the head of the Israeli army’s northern command, Ori Gordin, reassured the mayors of neighbouring municipalities in Lebanon.

Numerous regional and Western countries have called on their citizens to leave Lebanon for fear of escalation, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, He spoke to his counterparts in the G7 countries to warn them that an attack by Iran and Hezbollah could occur within 24 to 48 hours, according to the American media Axios.

The top US diplomat stressed to his allies his belief that both Iran and Hezbollah would retaliate for the deaths of Shukr and Haniyeh, the source added.

Iran, Israel’s staunch enemy, maintains an informal alliance with Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and Islamic Jihad in the occupied West Bank; Hezbollah in Lebanon; Houthi rebels in Yementhe Islamic Resistance in Iraq and with other groups in Syria.

Calls for de-escalation

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker TürK said on Monday that he was “deeply concerned” about the risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East and called on all parties to act “urgently” to calm the situation.

In the Middle East, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on the parties to exercise “maximum restraint” and declare an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza to stem the regional escalation.

With 350 drones and missiles, Iran launched a direct and unprecedented attack against Israeli territory in mid-April in retaliation for the bombing against the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which resulted in the deaths of seven members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, including two generals.

That attack was neutralized by the defense systems of Israel and its Western allies and left minor damage.

However, this time it is unclear what form the Iranian response will take.