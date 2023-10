A column of Israeli armored personnel carriers (APCs) along the border with Gaza, southern Israel, this Friday (13) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Israeli Armed Forces (IDF) gave Gaza residents 24 hours to move towards the south of the region this Friday (13).

The statement comes amid growing tension over Israeli entry into the area, after the number of military personnel and military equipment on the border was increased.

“The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) calls for the evacuation of all Gaza City civilians from their southern homes for their own safety and security and relocation to the area south of Wadi Gaza,” they said in a statement. .

According to the notice, civilians will be able to return to northern Gaza City “only when another announcement permitting such movement is made.”

“Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels under houses and inside buildings inhabited by innocent Gaza civilians,” the Army said, highlighting that Hamas’s strategy is to use civilians as “human shields.”

Israel’s measure, according to the IDF, aims to facilitate the operation in Gaza City, “but with great efforts to avoid harming civilians”.

Through a document sent to the press, the terrorist group Hamas told Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip this Friday (13) not to leave their homes.

According to extremists, Israel is promoting “psychological warfare” by ordering Palestinian civilians and employees of international organizations to leave towards the south. “The occupation is trying to spread and circulate false propaganda through various means, with the aim of creating confusion among citizens and undermining the stability of our home front,” the statement said.

The death toll since the start of Hamas attacks on Israeli territory is approximately 1,300.

On the Palestinian side, the victims of the Israeli counteroffensive in Gaza have now reached 1,417 people, according to the local Ministry of Health reported this Thursday (12). The conflict is considered the largest between the two sides in 50 years.