Israel threatened this Monday to invade Rafah for the Ramadan holiday in March if Hamas does not release the hostages first. in its power, despite international pressure to protect more than 1.4 million Palestinian refugees in that city in the south of the Gaza Strip.

“The world must know, and the Hamas leaders must know: if our hostages are not home by Ramadan, fighting will continue everywhere, including the Rafah area,” declared Israeli minister without portfolio Benny Gantz, in a conference of American Jewish leaders in Jerusalem.The Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins on March 10.

“Hamas has the option. They can surrender, release the hostages and the civilians of Gaza will be able to celebrate the holiday of Ramadan,” added Gantz, one of three members of the Israeli war cabinet.

It is the first time that the Israeli government has set a deadline for its assault on Rafah, the city where most of the 1.7 million Palestinians displaced by the war take refuge.

Foreign governments, fearing massacre, urged Israel to avoid attacking Rafah, the last city in the Gaza Strip that has not been invaded by ground troops in the four month war.

Demonstrations demanding the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Despite international pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that the war cannot end without entering Rafah.

At the same Jerusalem conference, Netanyahu on Sunday reaffirmed his promise to “finish the job until total victory is achieved” on the Islamist movement, with or without an agreement on the hostages.

Gantz added that the offensive will be carried out in coordination with the United States and Egypt to facilitate the evacuation. and “minimize civilian casualties to the extent possible.” But it was not clear where civilians would be relocated in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Displaced Palestinians in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

International mediators have been trying to negotiate a truce agreement in Cairo for weeks, although Qatar – a key mediator – admitted at the weekend that prospects for such a deal have diminished.

The United States, Israel's main ally, has also pushed for a six-week truce in exchange for the release of 130 hostages Israel believes remain in Gaza, including 30 who have reportedly died.

But the situation is tense. Qatar's Foreign Ministry accused Israel on Monday of trying to “prolong the war” after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu He demanded that Doha pressure the Islamist group Hamas to release the hostages it is holding captive in the Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli media, Netanyahu warned that “no one else” but Qatar can put pressure on Hamas since Doha houses the Islamist group's political office and is “financially dependent” on the Persian Gulf country, the main mediator in the war in Gaza.

“The Israeli Prime Minister's recent statements calling on Qatar to pressure Hamas to release the hostages “are nothing more than a new attempt to run aground and prolong the war for reasons that have become obvious to everyone,” Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al Ansari said in X.

Israeli attacks in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. See also In Moscow, traffic restrictions began to operate before the City Day

Some 250 people were taken hostage on October 7, when Hamas fighters launched an unprecedented attack on Israel that left 1,200 dead. Israel's military response has left at least 28,858 dead, mostly women, adolescents and children, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, a territory governed by Hamas.

The UN Security Council was scheduled to discuss this week a new resolution to demand a ceasefire in Gaza, but the United States announced that it could veto it, considering a negotiated truce agreement with a hostage exchange more convenient.

US President Joe Biden made “multiple calls” to Netanyahu and the rulers of Egypt and Qatar to promote the truce agreement. However, the last few days of negotiations “have not been very promising,” admitted Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani.

While, Israel has concentrated its attacks on southern Gaza, especially Khan Younis, and Netanyahu rejected calls not to attack Rafah, saying it would mean “losing the war.”

AFP and EFE