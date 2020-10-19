The Ethiopian Jewish community in the country today numbers 152,000 people, including more than 65,000 born in Israel.

The Israeli government will allow the immigration of 2,000 Ethiopians from the Falashmora community for family reunification, a community of Jews from Ethiopia who were forcibly converted to Christianity in the 19th century. As converts, they do not benefit from the Law of Return which allows any Jew of the diaspora to immigrate to Israel and become a citizen of it, but from an exemption in the name of family reunification, because several thousand Falashmoras now live in Israel.

The Israeli government has stopped all immigration from Ethiopia since 2013, but in 2015 established a list of 9,000 names for family reunification.

We will bring these 2,000 people from our people, our brothers and sisters from Ethiopia and we will do what it takes to bring the othersBenyamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israelto AFP

The Minister of Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata, herself from Ethiopia, welcomed the “Government’s unanimous vote to bring 2,000 people to Israel who are waiting in Ethiopia to be reunited with their loved ones here.”

In recent years, Ethiopians living in Israel have staged a series of protests to denounce the racism and discrimination they say they face and to demand that family members who remain in Ethiopia be able to join them.

But some associations helping Ethiopian Jews, as well as leaders of the local community, oppose this immigration, arguing that the State of Israel is facing enough difficulties for the integration of this community and that those who remained in Ethiopia are not Jews. Some Christian Ethiopians are indeed trying to pass themselves off as Falashmoras in order to leave Ethiopia.

Some 80,000 Ethiopian Jews immigrated to Israel through two airlifts held in 1984 and 1991. Ethiopia’s Jewish community in the country now numbers more than 152,000, of which more than 65,000 were born in Israel. Most of them come from communities cut off from the Jewish world for centuries, which Israel’s religious authorities belatedly recognized.

Ethiopian Jews consider themselves to be descendants of the son of King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba. The founding story of Ethiopian royalty, the Kebra Naast (or Glory of the Kings), which dates back to the 14th century, relates the conversion to Judaism of the Queen of Sheba who, on returning to her country, gave birth to Menelik I, son of King Solomon and founder of the Ethiopian royal line, whose education was provided by rabbis dispatched by his father.

Judaism was established as the religion of the royal family and the aristocracy of Ethiopia until their conversion to Christianity at the beginning of the Christian era. It would have persisted thereafter only in certain regions of the country, of which the Falashas are the last representatives.