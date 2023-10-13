Time is Brasilia time zone; in Israel, it will be 6am on Saturday (14.Oct); Doctors Without Borders says patient evacuation “remains very complicated”

The Israeli government gave MSF (Doctors Without Borders), international NGO responsible for providing healthcare to people affected by humanitarian crises, deadline to empty the Al-Awda hospital, in the Gaza Strip, is 6am (midnight Brasília time) on Saturday (14.Oct. 2023). The ultimatum from the Israel Defense Forces for around 1.1 million Palestinians north of Gaza to move south ended at 6pm (Brasília time) this Friday (13.Oct).

According to Doctors Without Borders, the Israeli government initially set two hours for the site to be evacuated beyond the established deadline, but extended the deadline to 6am. The organization declared its condemnation “tightly” O “indiscriminate bloodshed and attacks on healthcare facilities” in the Palestinian city.

“We are trying to protect our patients and professionals”said Doctors Without Borders in its profile on X (formerly Twitter). Even with the postponement, the NGO states that “Patient evacuation remains very complicated”.

The extremist group Hamas carried out an attack against Israel on Saturday (7.Oct). In response, the Israeli government declared a state of war and began bombing targets in the Gaza Strip. The number of deaths due to the armed conflict reached 3,099 people as of 11:50 am this Friday (Oct 13).

The majority of victims are Palestinians, with 1,799 dead, according to the latest update from the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Israel Defense reported that at least 1,300 Israelis lost their lives in the conflict.