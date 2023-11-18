The director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Muhammad Abu Salamiya, announced in a call to Sky News Arabia on Friday that all patients in the hospital’s intensive care department had died, due to the Israeli siege on the medical complex.

Abu Salamiya said that more than 54 people in intensive care have died since the start of the Israeli siege.

He noted that the only feature now in Al-Shifa Hospital is death, as treatment, water and oxygen are not available in the hospital, due to the siege imposed on the medical complex for more than a week.

After turning it into a military target and besieging it with tanks for several days, the Israeli army stormed the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City on Wednesday, and did so again on Thursday, claiming that there was a Hamas leadership headquarters on its lower floor, something the movement repeatedly denies.

Israeli forces conducted searches of the surgical and emergency building and the basement of the Shifa Medical Complex, according to the Director General of Gaza Hospitals, Muhammad Zaqout, while Reuters published a video from inside, showing dust and destruction in rooms in the building as a result of the Israeli bombing.

Medical workers were coughing because of the gases that accompanied the explosions.

Gaza’s hospitals are being subjected to attacks, to the point that the term “hospital war” has become widespread in the northern Gaza Strip, as a result of their and their surroundings being repeatedly exposed to bombardment, which portends an exacerbation of the catastrophic and epidemiological situation in light of the siege and the depletion of fuel.