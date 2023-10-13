24 hours is the deadline that Israel has given Gaza to evacuate half of its population “for its own safety.” The Army has issued a statement in which it gives an ultimatum for “all civilians in the city” to march from their homes to the south, specifically to Wadi Gaza, about five kilometers away. This is a warning before what some interpret as the start of the ground operation to end Hamas.

Although the Hebrew Government does not confirm it, what the military does say is that in the capital of the Strip “military operations are going to be carried out”, so the displacement of the residents is necessary for their own integrity. Their trip is also conditioned: they must not approach the separation fence with Israel and they will not be able to return until “another announcement allows it.”

And what does Gaza have to be Israel’s great objective right now? “Hamas terrorists are hiding in the city, inside tunnels located under houses and inside buildings inhabited by innocent civilians,” the statement explains. So, it seems that, whether or not the Hebrew military enters by land, what they are going to do is devastate the city by air, and Netanyahu and his circle want to avoid further ‘collateral’ damage to innocent civilians.

Residential neighborhoods razed



The operation has a certain cosmetic halo, especially after the criticism that has rained down on the prime minister and his cabinet for the blockade of the Strip in recent hours. Today marks the third day of the siege and the situation is critical for the population: there is no electricity, food and water is being rationed, there is no telephone coverage and the hospitals use diesel generators to operate, but they warn that they there is little fuel left. Without it, more than health centers they would be directly morgues.

Several humanitarian organizations have asked to open a humanitarian corridor to bring in gasoline, food and medicine, among other basic things, but Israel has flatly refused. This Thursday, the response from Energy Minister Israel Katz was forceful: «Humanitarian aid to Gaza? “There will be no electricity, drinking water or fuel until the kidnapped people can return home.” And he made something else clear: “Let no one give us moral lessons.” The situation is so critical that even the UN has reminded the Hebrew state that international law prohibits collective punishment and that the blockade could be considered a “war crime.”

Bombs falling on Gaza.



The evacuation from Gaza would come after the latest bombings hit residential neighborhoods that until now were safe. “The bombs have reached areas that had never been touched before and that had historically served as protection for the population,” said Patricia Garrido, Spanish Red Cross delegate in Ramallah. At least 1,400 Palestinians, including more than 400 children, have died in the attacks, according to Gaza authorities. And there are more than 6,200 injured.

A massive movement of people



The first movement after the statement from Netanyahu’s Army was carried out by the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which has announced that it is going to relocate its offices to the south of Gaza. “We do this to continue our humanitarian operations and support for staff and refugees,” they explained. They have also asked the Israeli authorities to increase the protection of all civilians in shelters “including schools.”

This Thursday the number of displaced people was 336,000 people, but if Gaza is emptied, it would be necessary to add no less than 1.1 million people, who are the inhabitants of the city. This would be half of the population of the Strip. The UN considers that this move is almost “impossible” to carry out “without devastating humanitarian consequences.”

For its part, Hamas has warned the population that the Israeli alert is “false propaganda aimed at confusing citizens and breaking internal Palestinian cohesion.” Apparently, the Israeli Army’s plans would be to divide the Strip in two and then surround the most important cities and start a hand-to-hand fight.

750 goals achieved tonight



Meanwhile, the territory continued to be under bombs last night. According to the Israeli Army, 750 “military targets” have been attacked, focusing on underground tunnels, military compounds and the homes of senior Hamas officials that served as headquarters.” They have also indicated that they have destroyed »weapons depots and communications rooms«, in addition to »eliminating« alleged members of the Palestinian militias.

“During the waves (of bombings), dozens of IDF warplanes have attacked Hamas military targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including twelve high-rise buildings inside which a military structure was erected,” he said. indicated Avichay Adraee, Army spokesperson. Furthermore, he has asserted that they have killed three militiamen, who would have been responsible for launching mortar bombs into Israeli territory: “They were thwarted in a military barracks in the Gaza Strip,” he added.

Israeli authorities have maintained that the attacks “have paralyzed vital assets for the enemy and have therefore substantially harmed them. “We will continue to protect the people of Israel and strike with power and precision.”