The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in Israel for a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meloni, after having participated in the summit organized by Egypt in Cairo, arrived at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, where she was welcomed by the Italian ambassador to Israel, Sergio Barbanti.

Subsequently, the conversation between the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Prime Minister at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, as announced by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office: after the meeting which lasted about an hour, extended talks.

“Thank you for coming here in our toughest moment. We must defeat these barbarians,” Netanyahu said, referring to Hamas. “It is a battle between civilization and monstrous barbarians who have killed, mutilated, beheaded, raped, burned innocent people, children. It is a test, we will win. We expect all the countries aligned against ISIS to line up to fight Hamas , because Hamas is the new ISIS”, said the Israeli prime minister.

“I thought it was very important to come and bring the solidarity of the Italian people and government”said Meloni, underlining that “it is incredible what we saw two weeks ago” and that “we defend Israel’s right to defend itself. We saw what happened two weeks ago, incredible. They showed more than a war, they showed of wanting to erase the Jews from this region. Everyone must fight anti-Semitism, defend Israel’s right to exist. Terrorism must be fought, we are convinced that you will be able to do it in the best way. You are different from terrorists.”

Meloni then met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. According to a statement released by the Israeli presidency, Meloni “expressed his condemnation of the brutal attacks by the terrorist organization Hamas and reiterated his support for Israel’s right and duty to defend itself.”