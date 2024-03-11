Ramadan begins (without respite). The comment

To put it in the prophetic words of Pasolini, pronounced 50 years ago, today we finally live in a world where citizens are mature consumers. A world where press and information are populated by thousands of showgirls and the news is filtered like air in air conditioners and sifted like sand when looking for gold. The dystopias dreamed of by Ray Bradbur, George Orwell or Aldous Huxley, just to mention the greatest prophets of the New World, have become splendid realities that have quickly conquered and revolutionized half the planet, and are now preparing to colonize the other. What were once passed off as negative utopias, frightening and terrifying dimensions in which no one would have wanted to live, today are the light, the truth, the way, outside of which there is no life or hope.

Washed, bleached and primed, formed for consume and not think, we happily trot towards the Styx for a purifying bath: hatred like soap, blood like balm. What to do? I don't know, really. In humans, only traces of humanity remain, sporadic stains of pity and compassion, without sentimental continuity. A humanity in fits and starts, similar to a state without territorial continuity. I feel like crying. And immediately afterwards I say to myself: don't let fear win. He arms his arm with the sword of irony and his forearm with the shield of memory. United they are formidable. A bit like the mind and the parachute: they only work if they open.

And so Let's open these minds, let's leave them free to think through connections, to practice jokes and cultivate aphorisms again. Let us remember that we are part of an infinitely connected and universal infinity. “An endless chain of connections that unites everything to everything else as parts of a single organism” as he was saying Giordano Bruno before the Church toasted him like a kid in Campo dei Fiori in Rome.

And coming to the time, the present one, Saturday 9 March was shabbat until sunset, the day of vigil for Christians, and it is the day of vigil Ramadanwhich started last night at sunset and will end on April 8th, date of another eve, that of the massacre of Deir Yassincommitted at dawn on April 9th 1948 as a commando of 130 paramilitaries of the Stern gang, belonging to the IRGUN organisation. They mercilessly slaughtered 250 defenseless people, mostly women, old people and children. Horizons are increasingly lower and darker. All that remains is to look up and crack a smile, aware that at the same moment, from others less fortunate, what little remains of humanity is being stripped from them. “Let everyone open their ears carefully, no one will worry about tomorrow; today we are, young and old, each happy, female and male; let all sad thoughts fall away: let's celebrate anyway. Whoever wants to be happy, let him be: there is no certainty about tomorrow“.