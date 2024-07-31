Several civilians killed in new series of Israeli attacks in central and southern Gaza

A new series of Israeli attacks with fighter planes and artillery have hit the central and southern Gaza Strip in the last hours of Wednesday, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, leaving several dead and wounded.

Israeli tanks fired on tents of displaced people in the “humanitarian zone” of Mawasi, west of the town of Rafah, on the southern edge of the enclave, leaving several people wounded who were taken to a Red Cross field hospital.

The Israeli army, for its part, indicated in a statement that in recent hours it has carried out “selective raids on terrorist infrastructure sites” in the Tal al Sultan neighborhood, northeast of Rafah, where it has killed several militants.

Israeli attacks are also continuing to hit the hard-hit southern city of Khan Yunis, which was again attacked by troops last week, with an Israeli bombardment that left one person dead and four wounded. On Tuesday, some of the 400,000 Gazans displaced by the Israeli offensive in Khan Yunis began to return to their homes, after a week of operations by the Israeli army that have destroyed 90% of their infrastructure, according to the Civil Defence services. So far, Civil Defence says it has recovered some 300 bodies from the rubble.

In the centre of the enclave, the army also reports that its troops “eliminated a terrorist cell that was identified placing explosive devices in the area” to attack them. In a military statement, they say that in total they attacked “dozens of targets” of the Palestinian militias in the Strip in the last day.

In Gaza City, in the north of the Strip, artillery bombardments were also reported on Wednesday in the neighborhoods of Zeitoun, Shujaiya and al Tuffah, according to Palestinian media reports. (Efe)