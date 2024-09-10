At least five dead and 19 wounded in a series of Israeli attacks in central Syria

At least five people were killed and 19 others wounded in a series of Israeli missile attacks on several areas in central Syria, Syrian officials said Monday.

The new attacks, the strongest in months, came “around 23:20 local time on Sunday (20:20 GMT on Sunday) from north-west Lebanon,” a military source said, according to Syria’s official news agency SANA.

They said that “anti-aircraft defences intercepted the missiles of the attack and shot down some of them” and that “five people were killed and 19 others were injured, some of them seriously.” Syrian official sources explained that most of the victims were in the town of Masyaf, on the outskirts of Hama.

“The Israeli aggression also caused damage to the main road of Masyaf and Wadi Al Oyoun, and a fire broke out in the Hayr Abbas area, which firefighting teams are working to control,” they added.

They added that Hama Governor Maan Abboud visited the wounded at Masyaf National Hospital and “ordered the mobilization of emergency personnel and teams, doctors and nurses to provide them with necessary medical services.”

The opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in London but with informants on the ground, said on its X account that the Israeli attacks “are the most violent in years” and targeted six positions in central Syria allegedly belonging to pro-Iranian militias.

Israel has stepped up its airstrikes against Syrian territory since the start of the Gaza war last October. These actions are often directed against targets of Iranian and pro-Iranian militias present in Syria as allies of Damascus, including the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, against which the Jewish state has also been fighting on Lebanese territory for eleven months. (EFE)