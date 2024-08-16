Iraq postpones announcement of end of US-led international coalition due to tensions in the region

The Iraqi government said Thursday it had postponed announcing a date for the withdrawal of the US-led international coalition from the country due to tensions in the region, although it did not explicitly identify the events that prompted the move.

“We were very close to announcing this agreement, but due to recent events, the announcement of the end of the international coalition military mission in Iraq has been postponed,” reads a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry posted on its profile on the social network X. The aspects that remain to be agreed upon are the date of the announcement and logistical details.

He also clarified that there are “no” US troops on Iraqi soil, except for military advisers under the umbrella of the coalition. “The Supreme Military Committee has focused on assessing the threat from the Islamic State with the aim of reaching a final date for ending the military mission. On this basis, the presence of advisers of all nationalities on Iraqi soil will be ended,” he specified.

Finally, Baghdad stressed that the bilateral relationship with Washington “in all areas, including the security relationship, is completely independent of the course of the relationship with the forces of the international coalition,” since it existed before and “will continue after it.”

“The Iraqi delegation discussed the future of the security relationship in the areas of training, weapons, equipment and security cooperation, in light of what is permitted by the Iraqi constitution and the framework of the strategic agreement between Iraq and the United States,” he added.

Last week, five Americans (three of whom were flown to Germany for treatment) were wounded in a drone attack allegedly carried out by a pro-Iranian militia against the Ain al-Assad air base in western Iraq, which is used by the international coalition. In recent days, pro-Iranian militias have also carried out attacks against military bases with a US presence in Syria. (EP)