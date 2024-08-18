Iran calls on Qatar to make “comprehensive efforts” in Gaza after “crucial” Doha talks

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdulrahman al-Thani and Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri discussed on Friday “the latest developments on the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza and ways to stop them,” after two days of negotiations in Doha (Qatar) on the ceasefire in Gaza.

In a telephone conversation, Bagheri stressed to his Qatari counterpart “the need to continue comprehensive and practical efforts, including diplomatic measures, to stop the Zionist genocide in Gaza,” reads a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

In this regard, the Iranian foreign minister has “warned” his counterpart “about the deceit and dishonesty of the criminal gang that governs Tel Aviv,” denouncing the support that the US government is giving to Israel at the negotiating table.

“By supplying weapons of war to the Zionists, the United States is itself an accomplice, not a neutral mediator, which is why I stressed the need to use all capabilities to force the Zionist aggressors to stop the killings and crimes in Gaza,” the Iranian diplomat added in a post on X.

Al Thani, for his part, welcomed the results of the first round of meetings on Middle East ceasefire negotiations, calling them “crucial.”

The talks come after Qatar, Egypt and the United States, the mediating powers between Israel and Hamas in order to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, concluded “serious and constructive” talks on the matter after two days in Doha on Friday and announced that they would continue before the end of next week in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Biden’s announced plan for a truce is built around three phases, the first of which would last for six weeks. During this period, Israeli forces would withdraw from populated areas of Gaza and several Palestinian prisoners would be released in exchange for the handover of vulnerable hostages.

In a second phase, the remaining hostages would be released, as part of a permanent end to hostilities, while the third and final phase would involve the start of reconstruction of the Strip and the delivery of the bodies of the hostages who have already died. (EP)