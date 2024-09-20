Hezbollah distributed the pagers that exploded hours before the blasts, according to a Reuters investigation

The Lebanese militia Hezbollah distributed among its members the pagers that exploded on Tuesday, hours before the explosions took place. This is according to an investigation by the agency Reuters, which states that “the group was confident that the devices were reliable even after conducting a scan of their electronic devices to identify potential threats.”

The investigation, which cites testimony from Hezbollah members, says that a member of the Lebanese militia received one of the pagers the day before it exploded and had not even removed it from its box.

Hezbollah examined the pagers after they were delivered to Lebanon, starting in 2022, even traveling through airports with them to ensure they would not trigger alarms, officials have said. Reuters two other sources.

On Tuesday, thousands of pagers used by the militia for communications, but also by the civilian population, exploded almost simultaneously from 3.30 pm. The next day, explosions were repeated in communication devices, such as walkie talkies. Both attacks, attributed to Israel without that country having made an official statement, caused the death of 37 people and injured more than 3,000. (Reuters)