Netanyahu: “This is a fight between barbarism and civilization”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a standing ovation after entering the US Congress and expressed his gratitude for the “deep honour” it is for him to address the chamber for the fourth time.

“This is not a clash of civilizations. This is a fight between barbarism and civilization, it is a clash between those who glorify death and those who sanctify life,” the president said of Iran and Hamas. He added that “the United States and Israel must be united.” “Together, we will win,” he emphasized during a speech full of epic stories.

On the hostages, Netanyahu said: “I will not rest until our loved ones are home.” The Israeli prime minister stressed that whenever talks with Hamas take place, his first goal is the release of the hostages who are still alive.

Netanyahu also thanked President Joe Biden for his support, his quick response and the dispatch of two aircraft carriers, and stressed the strong friendship they have maintained over the years. “He came to Israel to be with us in our darkest hour,” he said.

Regarding the protests against Israel, Netanyahu said that those who support them “are with the devil, with Hamas,” and that they should “be ashamed.” He wanted to send a message to those who had gathered outside the Capitol: “You are useful idiots of Iran.” The boos from part of the audience in the gallery arrived and their response was: “Fantastic.”

Palestinian Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib held up a sign reading “War Criminal” as the Israeli prime minister recalled the October 7 attacks and the social trauma they caused in his country.

Netanyahu mentioned his visit to Rafah, saying that when he asked the military commanders how many civilians had died in the area, they replied: “Virtually none, except for one incident.” Because, according to the leader, they are transferred to other places. He mentioned Iran again. “For Iran, Israel comes first and then America. When we fight Hezbollah and the Houthis, we fight Iran. We are not only protecting ourselves, we are protecting you,” he said.

Netanyahu has lashed out at the International Criminal Court (ICC), which called for his arrest and that of the Hamas leadership in May, saying it is “trying to shackle Israel,” something he believes will backfire on other countries, including the United States. This criticism shows that the Israeli prime minister is in tune with many Republican lawmakers, who in recent weeks have made public similar opinions about the ICC decision.

Several people shouting and wearing yellow T-shirts have been removed from the chamber gallery. By delivering this fourth speech to Congress, Netanyahu shatters the record held for more than 80 years by Winston Churchill, who addressed the legislature three times.