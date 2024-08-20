Death toll rises to 10 in Israeli attack in Lebanon, one of the deadliest since start of Gaza war

The death toll from an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh has risen to 10, making it the deadliest attack carried out by Israel on Lebanese soil since the start of the Gaza war on October 7. According to the Lebanese state news agency NNA, all the dead were Syrian nationals, including two children. Israel says it has bombed a weapons depot belonging to the Shiite militant party Hezbollah.

The attack took place in the early hours of the morning, just hours after the latest round of talks on a Gaza ceasefire in Doha was suspended. A ceasefire in Gaza is key to avoiding further escalation of violence in the region, especially after Israel killed a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut and, allegedly, a Hamas leader in Tehran in late July. Iran and Hezbollah have promised a response, but have been urged to wait for the outcome of the talks in Doha. Israel, however, has maintained its operations in Gaza and attacks in Lebanon.

If the death toll reported by the Lebanese news agency is confirmed, it would be the deadliest Israeli attack in Lebanon since the start of the Gaza war. A day after the Hamas attacks that triggered the Israeli offensive, Hezbollah opened another front against Israel on the Israeli-Lebanese border, with continued reciprocal attacks that have since claimed the lives of hundreds of people in Lebanon and dozens on the Israeli side.

The bombing, which took place shortly after 1:00 a.m., was originally intended to target an industrial area, in particular a steelworks, between the towns of Kfur and Tul, which was completely destroyed. However, the force of the explosions ended up reaching the surrounding houses.

The provisional death toll has been confirmed by the Ministry of Public Health’s Emergency Operations Centre, which identifies a woman and her two children among the dead. Three of the injured are also Syrian, the fourth is Sudanese and the fifth is a Lebanese woman.

This morning, Israeli Army Radio confirmed Hezbollah’s response by announcing the start of maneuvers to intercept more than 40 rockets aimed at communities in northern Israel. (Agencies)