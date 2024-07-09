Israel bombs Deir al-Balah, where it ordered the evacuation of thousands of residents of Gaza City

The Israeli army on Tuesday night bombed the city of Deir al-Balah (in central Gaza), where it had ordered thousands of residents from the centre and east of Gaza City to evacuate in recent days, Palestinian media reported on the attack, in which two people died. According to the Palestinian agency Wafa, linked to Hamas, 19 people have died in the Israeli attacks of the night throughout the Palestinian enclave.

The Gazan Civil Defence services reported that the victims in Deir al Balah are “a citizen and her son”, who died as a result of an air strike against the Baroud family home. The army confirmed to the EFE agency that it is “carrying out checks”, without commenting further on the attack.

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, which particularly hit refugee camps in the centre of the enclave (where the “safe zone” to which thousands of Gazans were ordered to evacuate is located), killed at least 19 more Palestinians tonight, local news agency Wafa reported.

The capital, Gaza City (north), was hit hardest overnight, where at least nine people were killed in separate attacks during the new Israeli offensive in the neighbourhoods of Tal al Hawa, Sabra, Daraj, Tuffah, Old City and Rimal, as well as Shujaiya, where the army has been operating for almost two weeks. “Army troops continue to carry out an anti-terrorist operation in Gaza City, following intelligence indications of the presence of Hamas and Islamic Jihad infrastructure in the area,” the Israeli army said in a statement, according to which “dozens of militants” were eliminated.

Israeli fire was also concentrated on refugee camps in central Gaza tonight, although the armed forces ordered residents in the heart of the capital to evacuate to that area last night. The worst hit area was the Nuseirat refugee camp, where seven people were killed in the shelling of a house, adding to the two deaths in Deir al Balah.

While fighting intensifies in the capital, Israel continues its incursion into southern Rafah, where three Palestinians were killed in the Tal al Sultan neighbourhood (west), against which troops also fired from the air with Apache helicopters. In the city, bordering Egypt, the Army said it had eliminated “dozens of terrorists” in close-range combat over the last day. (EFE)