Israel kills Nael Sakhl, a member of Hamas’ West Bank headquarters, in Gaza

Israeli forces confirmed on Thursday that they had killed Nael Sakhl, a “senior terrorist” who operated out of Hamas headquarters in the occupied West Bank, directing the planning of attacks, in a strike in Gaza two weeks ago.

“On July 24, during a joint activity of the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet in the Gaza Strip, senior Hamas terrorist Nael Sakhl was attacked,” a military statement said.

Sakhl was involved in directing “terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria,” a biblical and historical term Israel uses to refer to the occupied West Bank, which, in parallel to the war in Gaza, is experiencing its highest peak of violence with more than 620 Palestinians killed since October 7, 20 of them since last Saturday in Israeli raids and attacks in Tulkarem, Tubas and Jenin.

Israel said that several days after the attack, “intelligence information was received indicating that it had been eliminated.”

“For more than a decade, Nael operated in Hamas’s ‘West Bank headquarters,’ responsible for directing terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria; in addition to being involved in directing terrorist activities, financing and supplying weapons to cells that promoted terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers in that area,” the army and Shin Bet statement said.

The war in the Gaza Strip continues after more than 10 months, with nearly 40,000 Palestinians killed across the enclave and some 92,000 wounded, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

The army yesterday ordered the evacuation of parts of Beit Hanun, in the north of the Strip, to begin a military operation in response to the return of Hamas; while it ended its military activity of several weeks in Bani Suheila, on the outskirts of Khan Yunis in the south of the enclave, where it returned at the end of July after the entire area suffered a harsh military offensive between December and April. (Efe)