It is gone a month since the terrible October 7 attack by Hamas in Israel. And since the beginning of Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip controlled by the group. Israelis remember October 7th today with a minute of silence which will be observed at 11am local time, 10am in Italy. Flags at half-mast across the country.

Commemoration ceremonies The Times of Israel writes that the people killed in the massacre will be remembered in schools and universities and in the afternoon in the squares and central areas of the country with a lit candle. In Tel Aviv, a ceremony is scheduled at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium, with the participation of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra. Initiatives in memory of the victims and also protests in front of the Knesset are expected this evening in Jerusalem.

In the attack, according to the Israelis, More than 1,400 people have been killed and 240 are still held hostage in the Gaza Strip. In the Palestinian enclaveaccording to data provided by the authorities responding to Hamas, the deaths would be more than 10,000.