“Italy continues to be at the forefront for aid to the civilian population” of the Gaza Strip. “We are ready to send a field hospital, just as we are ready to treat injured Palestinian children in Italy.” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani says this in Brussels on the sidelines of the Council. “We all ask – he continues – for the immediate release of all the hostages in the hands of Hamas, without compensation. We also ask for urgent, humanitarian pauses, to allow the Palestinian civilian population to be able to move away from the places of combat and to also allow the entry of goods for the population, through the increase in trucks passing through the Rafah crossing”.

The Gaza Strip “must be part of a future Palestinian state: we believe that the only organization legitimated to govern the Palestinian state is the PNA, which must modify and modernize itself. In a transition phase, for example, there could be a presence of the United Nations, also to avoid a flashback, a Unifil-type presence, as on the border between Israel” and the area controlled by “Hezbollah”, in southern Lebanon.

“We are ready to do our part – adds Tajani – should it be requested. Minister Crosetto also said this: we are about to send carabinieri to act as a bridge between the Palestinian and Israeli police. Italy, which has a great credibility in the Middle Eastern area, can also play an important role for the future of a reality, which must have as its final objective the creation of two States: Israel, which no one can think of erasing from the map, and a Palestinian State which gives perspective to the Palestinian people, because it is right that there is an end to the suffering of these people, which has nothing to do with the criminals of Hamas”.

“Even today – he concluded – full support for Israel’s right to defend itself emerged. I also insisted on the issue of the hostages, who must be released without conditions. We need to work so that the conflict does not spread”.