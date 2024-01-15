Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

The situation in the Middle East remains tense. There are still concerns about a wildfire. The news ticker about the war in Israel and Gaza.

Update from January 15th, 7:05 a.m.: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has called for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza war. “Australia wants to see steps towards a sustainable ceasefire,” Wong said before departing for a trip to the Middle East. Wong also called for safe, unhindered and sustained access for humanitarian assistance and better protection for civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Update from January 15th, 6:20 a.m: Hamas released a video of three of its hostages. They are calling on the Israeli government to ensure their release and to call off the offensive in the Gaza Strip. The video ends with a line of text that announces that information about the fate of these hostages will follow this Monday (January 15th).

Israel's leadership continues the Gaza war despite increasing pressure at home and abroad. So far, around 9,000 terrorists from the Islamist Hamas and other terrorist groups have been “eliminated”. © -/AP/dpa

Israel has killed thousands of terrorists from Hamas and other groups

First report from January 15th: Tel Aviv/Gaza – Israel's army says it has killed thousands of terrorists and dozens of their leaders in the Gaza war, but it still holds more than 130 hostages. So far, around 9,000 terrorists from Hamas and other terrorist groups have been “eliminated,” according to an army data list published on Sunday to mark the 100th anniversary of the war. Addressing the relatives of the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in the evening: “We cannot measure the extent of your pain, but we know that the return of your relatives, our relatives, is our moral compass.”

Houthi rebels fire rocket into Red Sea again

Meanwhile, the US military says it has once again fired a rocket in the south of the Red Sea Yemen based Houthi rebels. The Houthis, who are enemies of Israel, fired the anti-ship cruise missile on Sunday around 4:45 p.m. local time in the direction of a US Navy destroyer, the responsible regional command of the US military announced on Platform X on Monday night. The missile was intercepted by the US Air Force near the Yemeni coast off al-Hudaida. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, the… Iran Houthi rebels repeatedly attacked ships with supposedly Israeli connections in the Red Sea. Large shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the important trade route. Because of the Houthis' actions, the USA and Great Britain recently attacked rebel positions in Yemen, supported by the Netherlands, Canada, Australia and Bahrain. (talk to agencies)