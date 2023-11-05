Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Israel is said to have bombed a refugee neighborhood in the Gaza Strip. The army reports attacks on Hamas infrastructure. The news ticker.

“Elimination of Terrorists “: Israel reports attacks on more than 2,500 Hamas targets

“: Israel reports attacks on more than 2,500 Hamas targets airstrike on Refugee district : Reports of dozens of deaths in the Gaza Strip

The information processed here for War in Israel come from international media and news agencies, but also from the parties to the conflict. However, some of the information on the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip cannot be independently verified. We remain transparent in these cases too.

Gaza City – The Israeli army says it has attacked more than 2,500 targets during its ground operation against the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This was done in conjunction with the Air Force and the Navy. The troops continued to “eliminate terrorists” in close combat, the army said on Sunday morning (November 5).

The troops directed warplanes to attack Hamas infrastructure, weapons depots, observation posts and command and control centers, the Israeli military said on Sunday. During the night, air strikes were also carried out on a Hamas military compound containing command and control centers, observation posts and other terrorist infrastructure.

War between Israel and Hamas: This photo from the Israeli army shows Israeli military vehicles and heavy smoke in the Gaza Strip. © ISRAELI ARMY/AFP

Israel-Gaza-News: Air strike on refugee neighborhoods – reports of dozens of deaths

According to media reports, the army is said to have bombed a house in the refugee district of Al-Magasi in the center of the Gaza Strip. More than 30 people were killed, according to consistent media reports, citing the health authority controlled by the Islamist Hamas.

The Israeli army said on Sunday it was examining the reports. The Arabic TV channel AlJazeera Citing local doctors, even reported 45 deaths. The information could not initially be independently verified. Israeli attacks have so far caused thousands of deaths in the Gaza Strip.

According to the UN relief agency for Palestine refugees UNRWA, more than 33,000 people live in an area of ​​0.6 square kilometers in the Al-Magasi refugee district. The streets are narrow and the population density is high. As in other refugee neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip, the population suffers from high unemployment and poverty.

Last weekend, the Israeli military ushered in a new phase in the war against the Palestinian organization ruling Gaza and expanded its operations on the ground. The Gaza Strip is around 40 kilometers long and covers an area only slightly larger than Munich. More than 2.2 million people live in the densely populated area. (lrg/dpa)