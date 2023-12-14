''We will continue until the end, until victory, until the elimination of Hamas''. Thus Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with some soldiers from the intelligence unit that is interrogating Hamas militiamen detained in southern Israel. ''Nothing will stop us,'' Netanyahu added, referring to international pressure.

“I don't think we have an alternative” to war and even if it will be “difficult”, there is the “determination to continue until the end”, Netanyahu then told Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. We will have to deal with Iran and above all prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons”, underlined the Israeli prime minister, reiterating that Israel will not stop its military offensive in Gaza until Hamas is “eliminated”.

White House

From the United States”support for Israel has not waned''White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a press conference. Referring to the fact that Joe Biden had said on Tuesday that Israel is losing the world's support due to the war in Gaza, Kirby pointed out that ''the president was reflecting the reality of global opinion, which also matters. Our support for Israel has not diminished''. Kirby then added to journalists: ''We had some concerns regarding the continuation of this military campaign and we expressed them''.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will be in Israel today and tomorrow. Spokeswoman Adrienne Watson made this known in a statement, specifying that Sullivan will meet Netanyahu, his war cabinet and President Isaac Herzog “to discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza”.

Hostages

Yesterday Biden met “with the families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas to listen to their stories. I reassured them that I will continue to do everything possible to secure the release of their families. And that we will not give up hope,” he wrote on the US president.

Meanwhile, Mossad chief David Barnea will not travel to Qatar, where he had been invited, to continue mediation efforts for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli war cabinet decided this after internal disagreements on the issue, as reported by the Channel 13 broadcaster, citing a diplomatic official on condition of anonymity.

In particular, War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz was in favor of the Mossad chief's mission to try to reach a new agreement on the hostages, while Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were against. According to them, in fact, Israel should wait for a signal from Hamas that it is really interested in another agreement after the military pressure on the group.

Hamas

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh thanked the United Nations General Assembly for supporting the immediate ceasefire. Furthermore ''Hamas is grateful for the position taken by the UN Secretary General'' Antonio Guterres ''who has repeatedly asked for a ceasefire''.

“We are open to discussing any idea or initiative that could lead to an end to the aggression” against the Gaza Strip, the Hamas leader said as reported by the broadcaster Al Jazeera. Haniyeh, however, believes that “any bet on agreements in Gaza” after the war “without Hamas and other resistance factions it is a mere illusion”. Hamas, ''the resistance'', will continue to lead the Gaza Strip after the ''brutal aggression'' ends, Haniyeh said, adding that fighters from the group's armed wing are engaged on the ground and are inflicting ''heavy losses'' on Israeli soldiers.