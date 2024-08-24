Hamas confirms sending delegation in Cairo, where a new round of negotiations for a truce in Gaza is underway which includes high-level delegations from the United States, Israel, Egypt and Qatar. The representative of the Izzat al-Rishq group confirmed this in a statement. The Palestinian Islamic movement, however, has ruled out taking part directly in the talks. It is in Cairo only to be updated on the progress of the negotiations, writes the Guardian.

Philadelphia Route

Israel will inform Egypt of its willingness to withdraw troops from 5 of the 8 “security points” located along the Philadelphia Route, the ‘corridor’ between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. This was indicated by sources quoted by the daily newspaper Al-Ghad. According to several sources, the presence of the Jewish state’s soldiers along the Philadelphia Route – strongly opposed by Egypt – is one of the last knots to be untied before reaching the agreement on the release of the hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel’s New Demand

Five live hostages released each week, in the first phase of the potential Gaza deal, instead of the three initially agreed. This is the new request made by Israel to Hamas, according to what the Saudi Asharq News writes, citing its own well-informed sources.

Another point of disagreement between the negotiators concerns the Palestinian security prisoners currently in Israeli jails who would be released under the deal in exchange for the hostages. According to the Saudi media, Israel claims the right of veto over 65 prisoners whose release Hamas has requested and believes it is obliged to expel 150 other prisoners.

IDF: Islamic Jihad Tunnel Destroyed, 500 Meters Long

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed a 500-meter-long tunnel built by the Islamic Jihad on the outskirts of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Israeli soldiers said, explaining that the tunnel was destroyed by the Yahalom engineering unit.