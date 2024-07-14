Hamas has suspended its participation in the negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of the hostages, holding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for this. This was announced by Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who communicated to the mediators his intention to “interrupt negotiations due to the lack of seriousness of the occupation”, namely Israel.

Yesterday the massacre in al-Mawasi

The decision comes in the aftermath of the Israeli massacre in the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, where more than 90 people were killed and 300 injured in a series of Israeli air strikes. The al-Mawasi area is home to thousands of displaced people who fled after the start of the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip, designated by the Israeli army as a ‘humanitarian safe zone’.

The targets of the raids were, according to Israel, Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas’s military wing, and the head of the Khan Younis Brigade, Rafa’a Salameh. According to the IDF, the two were in a low building between the al-Mawasi area and Khan Younis, in a civilian environment, but not in a tent city for displaced Palestinians. According to military sources, dozens more Hamas officers were in the area of ​​the site when it was hit. But Hamas denies this. It is “false”, said a senior official of the group, Sami Abu Zuhri. “The Israeli claims are senseless and aim to justify the horrible massacre,” he told Reuters, quoted by mainstream Israeli media. “All the martyrs are civilians and what happened is a serious escalation of the war of genocide, which has the support of the Americans and the silence of the world.”