The Israeli-Palestinian conflict experience a new escalation this Friday, with Israeli bombardments on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the firing of several rockets from the coastal enclave, a day after ten Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces.

(Also: Russian plane makes emergency landing in India after bomb warning)

This scenario of violence unfolds prior to the visit to Jerusalem and Ramallah by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, next Monday and Tuesday.

(Read here: The young man executed in Iran who was only given 15 minutes to defend himself)

“In response to rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces warplanes attacked a military base used by the Hamas terrorist organization,” an Israeli army spokesman said early in the morning.

The airstrikes began from Gaza with the launch of five rockets that set off anti-missile alarms in Israeli areas bordering the coastal enclave: three of them were intercepted by Israel’s air defense system, another landed in unpopulated areas and another inside the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli Army. No damage or casualties were reported from these rockets.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, called on his forces to “be prepared (…) in case it is necessary to continue acting.”

Hamas publishes a video of its military wing launching missiles at Israeli jets during the strikes in the Gaza Strip last night. In all, 7 rockets launched toward Israel: 4 intercepted, 3 landed in open areas, and several more fell short in Gaza or exploded mid-air over the Strip pic.twitter.com/j235KUVvNX — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 27, 2023

Deadly West Bank raid targeting Palestinians

The occupied West Bank experienced one of its deadliest days in years on Thursday, when numerous Israeli troops stormed Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian militias, killing nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman. There are also 20 injured, four of them seriously.

According to the Israeli army, its “anti-terrorism” raid was necessary to stop an alleged imminent attack by Islamic Jihad.

The Palestinian National Authority (PNA), which partially governs the occupied West Bank, called the raid a “massacre” and terminated security coordination with Israel.

The operation in Jenin is “an extension of Israel’s deliberate pattern of conduct, carrying out international crimes to advance its annexationist policies and practices,” the PNA Foreign Ministry deplored on Friday.

After the funerals of the fatalities, including members of the Jihad, clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces in various latitudes of the West Bank, which resulted in one death and at least seven wounded.

At least ten Palestinians have been killed in an attack in the West Bank. Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

Hamas warns of reprisals against Israel

After the deadly raid, Hamas -the Islamic movement that governs de facto the Gaza Strip since 2007- and Islamic Jihad They warned of retaliation, though so far none have claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

However, Hamas’s military wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, claimed that its fighters had fired anti-aircraft weapons and surface-to-air missiles at the Israeli bomber planes; while the Jihad spokesman, Tariq Salmi, considered that “resistance is a legitimate right” and that “the message of the Gaza resistance is a clear warning to the enemy.”

Gazans told efe who heard the rumble in the air of drones and Israeli army fighters, as well as several explosions in the center of the Strip.

According to them, more than 14 shells were fired. Palestinian medical sources said no injuries were reported, but the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said the shelling caused serious damage to nearby property and caused a general power blackout.

The #USES and #Israel have started the largest joint military exercises. This is a clear signal from Iran, emphasizing the strength of its alliance – CNN

Juniper Oak will be attended by 6,500 US troops, along with 1,100 from Israel. 100 US fighter jets and 42 Israeli planes. pic.twitter.com/v1YQRMCs5X — Feher_Junior (@Feher_Junior) January 25, 2023

Conflict between Israel and Palestinians, under the gaze of the United States

The CIA Director Bill Burns, is visiting Israel and the West Bank to meet with their leaders in an attempt to lower the tension, according to the local press.

The CIA maintains close ties to PNA security and Burns is likely to push for resumption of coordination with Israel. His visit follows that of White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and precedes Blinken’s.

The State Department said it was “deeply concerned by the cycle of violence in the West Bank” but acknowledged “the very real security challenges facing Israel and the Palestinian Authority.”

Given the escalation, the UN Security Council will meet this afternoon in an emergency session and behind closed doors at the request of the United Arab Emirates, representative of the Arab League on the Council, as well as China and France, diplomatic sources informed the israeli press.

“The Secretary General of the United Nations must immediately assume his responsibility and obligation and make a decision for the international presence and protection,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said. Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations – usual mediators between Israel and Palestinian armed groups – have advocated avoiding a further escalation.

Last year, 170 Palestinians – some of them militants, but also unarmed civilians – were killed in incidents with Israel in the West Bank, the most violent year in the area since 2006, after the end of the Second Intifada.

So far in 2023, there are already 30 fatalities in the West Bank, an average of more than one per day.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA

INTERNATIONAL EDITOR

TIME

In other news