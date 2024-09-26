”Stop killing children and women. Stop the genocide. Stop sending weapons to Israel”. This is the appeal that the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) Mahmoud Abbas made to the United Nations General Assembly. ”This madness cannot continue. The whole world is responsible for what is happening to our people in Gaza and the West Bank,” he said, adding that the Palestinian people have been subjected to ”one of the most heinous crimes of our era” for almost a year now . It is, he continued, a ”war crime and a crime large-scale genocide” that Israel is perpetuating.

“We won’t leave. We won’t leave. We won’t leave” Abbas chanted three times, thus affirming that the Palestinians will not leave their land despite Israeli operations.

Among the applause of the chamber, the president of the PNA added that ”Palestine is our homeland. It is the land of our fathers, of our grandfathers. It will remain ours. And if anyone were to leave, it would be a usurping occupier”.

In his speech Abbas said that ”the Israeli government took advantage” of the massacre carried out by Hamas on 7 October ”to launch a total war of genocide against Gaza”, and underlined the need to immediately end the war. Then he condemned the killing of civilians on both sides after October 7.

”Israel must stop the war in Lebanon and Palestine. We condemn this aggression and demand that it cease immediately”, he continued, underlining that “Israel does not deserve to be part of the UN” because it “refuses to implement United Nations resolutions”.

”We regret that the United States has three times voted against draft United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip and ”we regret that the United States supplies Israel with deadly weapons ”he added, calling on the international community to impose sanctions against Israel.

Abbas instead expressed ”recognition” and ”gratitude” towards the American people who march in the streets and demonstrate their support for the Palestinian cause.

Abbas’ plan for the post-war period

A ”complete and permanent” ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which brings with it ”an end to military aggression” in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Therefore the sending of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave, which must be delivered urgently ”because there is nothing left in Gaza”. Hence the ”full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip”, without the creation of buffer zones or the occupation of any part of Gaza. These are the first three points of the plan that the president of the PNA developed for the post-war period in Gaza and which he illustrated to the United Nations General Assembly.

”We will not allow the displacement of any Palestinian, nor the expulsion from their lands,” Abbas said, asking, in the fourth point, ”the protection of UNRWA and the humanitarian organizations” that operate in support of the Palestinians. The PA president then called for international protection for Palestinians in their lands. “We are not fighting Israel. We can’t fight Israel and we don’t want to fight, but we want protection,” he said.

As a sixth point, Abbas called for the State of Palestine to assume its responsibilities in Gaza and impose its full mandate and jurisdiction over it.