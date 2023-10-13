UN: Israel gave 24 hours to evacuate Gazans before ground operation

The Israeli authorities gave a day to evacuate residents of the Gaza Strip before the start of the ground operation. This was announced by the representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, who received the corresponding order to evacuate UN employees at midnight on October 13.

According to him, the order applies to all residents of Gaza north of the Wadi Gaza settlement. They must move to the south of the sector within 24 hours.

1.1 million Gaza residents must urgently evacuate to the south of the strip

The UN “strongly called for the order to be revoked”, but Israel called the calls shameful.

Hamas urged to ignore the call to evacuate and stay home

Meanwhile, Hamas called on residents of the northern Gaza Strip to stay home and stand firm in the face of this psychological warfare.

The Palestinian group also called on the UN and UNRWA (UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) to take action against Israeli attempts to force the removal of Palestinians from Gaza.

Tel Aviv is openly preparing for a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and is massing forces on the southern border. These plans were officially confirmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, October 9, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden.

UN declares humanitarian disaster in Gaza

Earlier, the representative of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Adnan Abu Hasna, said that the collapse of the health care system has begun in the Gaza Strip, since there is not enough fuel to keep hospitals running. There is no electricity or water in the sector, and the cemeteries are overcrowded. Hasna also declared a humanitarian catastrophe.

Gaza Strip Photo: Hatem Ali/AP Photo

As of October 12, 338 thousand residents of Gaza have already been forced to leave their homes, about 23 thousand buildings in the sector have been so destroyed that they are no longer suitable for use.

Gazans are unable to leave the strip

The only exit from the Gaza Strip to the territory of neighboring Egypt, the Rafah checkpoint, was closed on October 10 after Israeli strikes on the Palestinian part of the border crossing. Israel has also closed its crossings to Palestinian refugees, leaving Gazans unable to leave the strip.

A new escalation in the Middle East occurred on October 7, when Hamas militants invaded Israel and launched a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In response, Israel announced preparations for a military operation and began a blockade of the sector. The UN sharply condemned both the attack by Palestinian radicals and the blockade of the Gaza Strip, noting that both sides violate the laws of war. During the organization, a special commission began work to collect evidence of war crimes by Israel and Hamas.