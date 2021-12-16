Home page politics

In order to curb the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, Israel is closing its borders to foreigners © Ariel Schalit / dpa

Israel extends the entry ban for tourists due to the omicron variant of the corona virus by another seven days.

Tel Aviv – Israel extends the entry ban for tourists due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus for another seven days. This means that the borders will remain closed to foreigners until midnight on December 29, as announced by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office on Wednesday evening. Furthermore, all people residing in Israel who return from any country – including vaccinated Israelis – must be quarantined for at least three days upon entry.

The omicron variant (B.1.1.529) was first detected in southern Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies them as “worrying”. At the end of November, the first cases of omicron were also detected in Israel. The number of corona infections in the Mediterranean country is currently relatively low. However, experts warn of the start of a new wave of infections. (dpa)